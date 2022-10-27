Mark Cavendish is optimistic of creating more happy memories at the Tour de France and hopes to compete in next year’s event.

Ad

Next year’s race consists of 21 stages across three weeks, beginning in Bilbao, Spain on July 1 before concluding at the Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 23.

Cycling 'Very difficult to answer' – Will anyone sign Cavendish for 2023? 30/08/2022 AT 19:41

“I love it, it's the Tour de France, it's given me my life,” he told Eurosport.

“I still believe I can write chapters there and that's why it's always magical to experience it. Nothing is certain, like for every single rider, but everybody dreams of riding the Tour de France.”

Cavendish spoke in more detail about the route for next year and highlighted the number of chances for sprinters to make their mark at various stages of the Tour.

“To see the route unveiling, not just the Tour de France but for the Tour de France femmes, is pretty special. You know it's going to be great entertainment for the fans next year, and be inspiring for people.

“There are a lot of opportunities for the sprinters, but we have to get there first. But there are some nice sprints.

“What's beautiful about the sprints next year is long finish straits, and old school Tour de France sprints. There is more than a kilometre straight road on a lot of the finishes.

“So, you will be able to see the flamme rouge if you look down at the finish line. There will be some big boulevard Tour de France finishes that I used to watch as a kid.”

Why on earth does Cavendish not have a team for next season?

Attention then turned to Cavendish’s future, and it remains uncertain where the rider will be ahead the new season.

As cyclingnews.com reports, his appearance at the Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen was the rider's final outing for QuickStep-AlphaVinyl.

With the 37-year-old showing no signs of slowing down, speculation continues to rumble on regarding his future.

The Manxman did little to quell talk surrounding his next destination by remaining non-committal on the topic.

“We're here to talk about the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes,” he added.

“The race is bigger than any individual, bigger than me and bigger than anything else. That's the most important thing to talk about today.”

---

Stream the 2023 Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+

Vuelta a España Evenepoel and Alaphilippe named in strong Quick-Step team for Vuelta 15/08/2022 AT 10:18