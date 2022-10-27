The route for the 2023 Tour de France has been revealed with the 110th edition of the Grand Tour set to favour the climbers.

Featuring 21 stages across three weeks, the presentation in Paris confirmed the race will begin in Bilbao, Spain on Saturday 1st July, finishing at the Champs-Elysees on Sunday 23rd July.

The first three stages will take place in Spain as riders head north into France and onto the capital.

Covering 3,404km, a total of six regions will be crossed and includes all five of France’s mountain ranges for the peloton to navigate.

There will be eight mountain stages in total with four summit finishes, eight flat stages, four hilly stages, and an individual time trial.

"You know it’s going to be great entertainment for fans next year," said Mark Cavendish. "It’s going to be hard work for the bike riders and a lot of opportunities for sprinters but we have to get there first!”

“I think what’s beautiful about the sprints is their long straight finishes - old school Tour de France - more than a kilometre of straight road.”

Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma claimed his first Tour general classification in 2022 and also took the mountains classification. Team-mate Wout van Aert took the green jersey.

Tour de France 2023 – Stages

Date Stage Start - Finish Distance July 1 Stage 1 Bilbao – Bilbao (Spain) 182km July 2 Stage 2 Vitoria-Gasteiz – San Sebastian (Spain) 209km July 3 Stage 3 Amorebieta-Etxano – Bayonne (Spain) 185km July 4 Stage 4 Dax – Nogaro 182km July 5 Stage 5 Pau – Laruns 165km July 6 Stage 6 Tarbes – Cauterets Cambasque 145km July 7 Stage 7 Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux 170km July 8 Stage 8 Libourne – Limoges 201km July 9 Stage 9 Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat- Puy de Dôme 184km July 10 Rest day 1 Clermont-Ferrand July 11 Stage 10 Vulcania (St-Ours-les-Roches) – Issoire 167km July 12 Stage 11 Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins 180km July 13 Stage 12 Roanne – Chiroubles ou Belleville-en-Beaujolais To follow July 14 Stage 13 Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier 138km July 15 Stage 14 Annemasse – Morzine 152km July 16 Stage 15 Les Gets – St-Gervais Mont-Blanc 180km July 17 St-Gervais Mont-Blanc July 18 Stage 16 Passy – Combloux (TT) 22km July 19 Stage 17 St-Gervais Mont-Blanc – Courchevel 166km July 20 Stage 18 Moûtiers – Bourg-en-Bresse 186km July 21 Stage 19 Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny 173km July 22 Stage 20 Belfort – Le Markstein 133km July 23 Stage 21 St-Ouentin-en-Yvelines – Paris Champs-Elysees 115km

---

