The route for the 2023 Tour de France has been revealed with the 110th edition of the Grand Tour set to favour the climbers.
Featuring 21 stages across three weeks, the presentation in Paris confirmed the race will begin in Bilbao, Spain on Saturday 1st July, finishing at the Champs-Elysees on Sunday 23rd July.
The first three stages will take place in Spain as riders head north into France and onto the capital.
Tour de France
Tour de France 2023: Everything you need to know about the men’s and women’s routes
2 HOURS AGO
Covering 3,404km, a total of six regions will be crossed and includes all five of France’s mountain ranges for the peloton to navigate.
There will be eight mountain stages in total with four summit finishes, eight flat stages, four hilly stages, and an individual time trial.
"You know it’s going to be great entertainment for fans next year," said Mark Cavendish. "It’s going to be hard work for the bike riders and a lot of opportunities for sprinters but we have to get there first!”
“I think what’s beautiful about the sprints is their long straight finishes - old school Tour de France - more than a kilometre of straight road.”
Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma claimed his first Tour general classification in 2022 and also took the mountains classification. Team-mate Wout van Aert took the green jersey.

Tour de France 2023 – Stages

DateStage Start - FinishDistance
July 1 Stage 1Bilbao – Bilbao (Spain)182km
July 2 Stage 2Vitoria-Gasteiz – San Sebastian (Spain)209km
July 3 Stage 3Amorebieta-Etxano – Bayonne (Spain) 185km
July 4 Stage 4Dax – Nogaro182km
July 5 Stage 5Pau – Laruns165km
July 6 Stage 6Tarbes – Cauterets Cambasque145km
July 7 Stage 7Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux170km
July 8 Stage 8Libourne – Limoges201km
July 9 Stage 9Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat- Puy de Dôme184km
July 10 Rest day 1Clermont-Ferrand
July 11 Stage 10Vulcania (St-Ours-les-Roches) – Issoire167km
July 12 Stage 11Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins180km
July 13 Stage 12Roanne – Chiroubles ou Belleville-en-BeaujolaisTo follow
July 14 Stage 13Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier138km
July 15 Stage 14Annemasse – Morzine152km
July 16 Stage 15Les Gets – St-Gervais Mont-Blanc180km
July 17St-Gervais Mont-Blanc
July 18 Stage 16Passy – Combloux (TT)22km
July 19 Stage 17St-Gervais Mont-Blanc – Courchevel166km
July 20 Stage 18Moûtiers – Bourg-en-Bresse186km
July 21 Stage 19Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny173km
July 22 Stage 20Belfort – Le Markstein133km
July 23 Stage 21St-Ouentin-en-Yvelines – Paris Champs-Elysees115km
---
Stream the 2023 Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+.
Tour de France
‘I can still write chapters there’ – Cavendish hopeful of competing at Tour de France
2 HOURS AGO
Tour de France
'The last week will be decisive' - Pogacar reacts to TDF route reveal
5 HOURS AGO