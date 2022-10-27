The route for the 2023 Tour de France has been revealed with the 110th edition of the Grand Tour set to favour the climbers.
Featuring 21 stages across three weeks, the presentation in Paris confirmed the race will begin in Bilbao, Spain on Saturday 1st July, finishing at the Champs-Elysees on Sunday 23rd July.
Ad
The first three stages will take place in Spain as riders head north into France and onto the capital.
Tour de France
Tour de France 2023: Everything you need to know about the men’s and women’s routes
Covering 3,404km, a total of six regions will be crossed and includes all five of France’s mountain ranges for the peloton to navigate.
There will be eight mountain stages in total with four summit finishes, eight flat stages, four hilly stages, and an individual time trial.
"You know it’s going to be great entertainment for fans next year," said Mark Cavendish. "It’s going to be hard work for the bike riders and a lot of opportunities for sprinters but we have to get there first!”
“I think what’s beautiful about the sprints is their long straight finishes - old school Tour de France - more than a kilometre of straight road.”
Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma claimed his first Tour general classification in 2022 and also took the mountains classification. Team-mate Wout van Aert took the green jersey.
Tour de France 2023 – Stages
|Date
|Stage
|Start - Finish
|Distance
|July 1
|Stage 1
|Bilbao – Bilbao (Spain)
|182km
|July 2
|Stage 2
|Vitoria-Gasteiz – San Sebastian (Spain)
|209km
|July 3
|Stage 3
|Amorebieta-Etxano – Bayonne (Spain)
|185km
|July 4
|Stage 4
|Dax – Nogaro
|182km
|July 5
|Stage 5
|Pau – Laruns
|165km
|July 6
|Stage 6
|Tarbes – Cauterets Cambasque
|145km
|July 7
|Stage 7
|Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux
|170km
|July 8
|Stage 8
|Libourne – Limoges
|201km
|July 9
|Stage 9
|Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat- Puy de Dôme
|184km
|July 10
|Rest day 1
|Clermont-Ferrand
|July 11
|Stage 10
|Vulcania (St-Ours-les-Roches) – Issoire
|167km
|July 12
|Stage 11
|Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins
|180km
|July 13
|Stage 12
|Roanne – Chiroubles ou Belleville-en-Beaujolais
|To follow
|July 14
|Stage 13
|Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier
|138km
|July 15
|Stage 14
|Annemasse – Morzine
|152km
|July 16
|Stage 15
|Les Gets – St-Gervais Mont-Blanc
|180km
|July 17
|St-Gervais Mont-Blanc
|July 18
|Stage 16
|Passy – Combloux (TT)
|22km
|July 19
|Stage 17
|St-Gervais Mont-Blanc – Courchevel
|166km
|July 20
|Stage 18
|Moûtiers – Bourg-en-Bresse
|186km
|July 21
|Stage 19
|Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny
|173km
|July 22
|Stage 20
|Belfort – Le Markstein
|133km
|July 23
|Stage 21
|St-Ouentin-en-Yvelines – Paris Champs-Elysees
|115km
- Tour de France Femmes to tackle Tourmalet as 2023 route announced
- Brian Robertson, Britain's first Tour de France entrant, dies aged 91
---
Stream the 2023 Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+.
Tour de France
‘I can still write chapters there’ – Cavendish hopeful of competing at Tour de France
Tour de France
'The last week will be decisive' - Pogacar reacts to TDF route reveal
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad