Cycling

Ivan Ramiro Sosa soars in Genting Highlands to win Stage 3 at Tour de Langkawi and take GC lead

Ivan Ramiro Sosa won Stage 3 at the Tour de Langkawi in Malaysia’s Genting Highlands to keep Movistar’s fantastic autumn streak going. Ramiro Sosa seizes the lead in the general classification, with Britain’s Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) climbing into second.

00:04:10, 3 hours ago