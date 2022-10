Cycling

Tour de Langkawi 2022: Erlend Blikra conquers grim weather to win Stage 6 sprint

Erlend Blikra (Uno-X Pro Cycling) conquered horrible conditions to win Stage 6 at the Tour de Langkawi. Ivan Sosa (Movistar) retained his lead in the general classification. The Colombian leads Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) by 23 seconds. The race now heads to Langkawi for the final two stages.

00:02:02, an hour ago