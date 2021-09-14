Joao Almeida won a thrilling sprint finish on the opening stage of the Tour of Luxembourg.

The Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider left it late before coming round to beat Bauke Mollema (Trek–Segafredo) and Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) to the line.

It is Almeida's fifth victory of the year and he becomes the first Portuguese rider since Acacio da Silva in 1990 to win a stage at the race.

Cycling Cavendish offered one-year deal but no agreement yet - reports 5 HOURS AGO

The 81st edition of the five-stage Tour of Luxembourg opened with a 140km route that saw a six-rider breakaway form containing Jack Bauer (BikeExchange), Sebastian Schonberger (B&B Hotels), Kenny Molly (Bingoal), Angel Fuentes Paniego (Burgos) Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko) and Emerson Oronte (Rally).

Siskevicious and Oronte were eventually dropped and the remaining four were caught with 10km remaining as they tackled the final climb of the day.

From there it was about getting set up for the sprint to the line. Hirschi looked to be well positioned down the final straight but Almeida burst through to claim victory.

Stage Two is over 186.1km and features several climbs before a ramp up to the finish line.

World Championships Thomas left out of all-star GB lineup for UCI Road World Championships YESTERDAY AT 13:00