Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) won a sprint finish to seal victory at the Tour de Pologne stage 3.

The 26-year-old Colombian was victorious in Rzeszow after beating Jumbo-Visma’s Olav Kooij - who came in second. Kooij had appeared to be the favourite until the death, when Gaviria launched a late, late attack.

Third place went to stage 1 one winner, Bahrain Victorious’ Phil Bauhaus.

Vuelta a España Is La Vuelta 2021 more than Roglic vs Bernal vs Landa? 2 HOURS AGO

The general classification lead remains in Deceuninck-Quickstep’s Joao Almeida. The Portuguese was the stage 2 victor in Przemysl, and he leads Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) in second and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in third.

'To save the best til last was fantastic' - Wiggins in awe of record-breaker Jason Kenny

PostNord Danmark Rundt Pedersen claims Tour of Denmark stage 2 win 3 HOURS AGO