Ethan Hayter has signed a new deal with Ineos Grenadiers until the end of the 2024 season.

The 23-year-old claimed his first overall stage race victory at the Tour of Poland last week.

He is the sixth active British rider to have won a WorldTour race, alongside Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, Tao Geoghan Hart, Adam Yates and Simon Yates.

“I am really proud to extend my contract with the team and keep racing as a Grenadier,” said Hayter, who will be joined by younger brother Leo on the team later this season.

“The goal is clear - to kick on and win more WorldTour races, have a go at the World Champs and get some Grand Tours under my belt. I believe I am in the best environment to continue winning over the coming seasons.”

“Ethan is one of those riders who quite often flies under the radar, which is incredible considering the palmares he already has to his name,” added Ineos deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth.

“He’s at the forefront of the young group we are building here and we have been delighted with his development and attitude. I’m so excited about what he can go on to achieve in the sport and it will be great to see him racing alongside his brother Leo.”

Hayter won the Tour of Poland by 11 seconds over Thymen Arensman of the Netherlands.

The 2022 Vuelta a Espana starts on August 19.

