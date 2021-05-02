Ineos-Grenadiers rider Thomas eventually crossed the line in third place, 21 seconds behind Woods after also being overtaken by Australian Ben O'Connor.

Thomas said changing gears mid-sprint was ultimately what caused him to crash.

"I had no feeling whatsoever in my hands and I tried to change gear but instead I just lost the bars," he told CyclingPro.

It’s so frustrating because even if I had just stayed in that gear and came second place … but to deck it there, I feel like a right whopper.

The Welshman said he was not physically injured by the crash, but he admitted it was "frustrating" and "emotional".

"I’m fine, it’s more about frustration of such a hard day and to lose time like that at the end, it’s really frustrating," he added.

"I just want to get into a hot shower now. I just need to have a shower and settle down and not be so emotional… and then think about tomorrow."

Thomas is second overall, 11 seconds behind Woods ahead of Sunday's final stage, a 16km individual time trial around Fribourg, in which he is expected to do better than the Canadian.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

