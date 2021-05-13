Tom Dumoulin is expected to be ready for the Tour de Suisse on June 6 as he makes his return to competitive cycling.

The Jumbo-Visma team confirmed that the 30-year-old Dutchman will use the race and the forthcoming Dutch national time trial race in order to get ready for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Dumoulin is set to compete at the road race and time trial events in Japan.

Dumoulin took some time away from cycling in 23 January, saying:

I have been doubting for quite some time, months, maybe even a year, how I should find my way as Tom Dumoulin the cyclist.

“The pressure, the expectations from different parties, I just want to do well for the team, for the sponsors, for my wife, for my family. I want to do well for everybody but over the course of doing that I kind of forgot myself.

“What do I want, and what does the human being Tom Dumoulin want with his career? The question that has been stirring inside of me for several months really deep that I have never gotten the time to really think about life as a pro cyclist just continues. We are on a fast train.”

Dumoulin had been seen recently on his time trial bike and was a guest at the Amstel Gold Race. The Dutch cyclist union had also scheduled him for a coronavirus vaccine, hinting he would be back in action at an international event.

Jumbo Visma's Addy Engels said of the return that: "We were informed yesterday about the news. Very good news, of course. To be honest I was not in the process which was always in the background between Tom [and the team]

"In the end I think the most important thing is the very good news: he has found the belief, he wants to be in cycling, he still wants to be a professional rider.

"From there we have to see. He’s going to restart at the Tour de Suisse, he’s going to do the nationals, both the TT and the road race, and then he's trying to make it to the Olympics. Of course that’s not our decision, it’s the national coach and from there we have to re-evaluate how things are going and how he feels about it.

"It’s very nice to see him restart and rejoin the bunch.

"I don't think he wanted to stop. I think he wanted to make up his mind that one the one hand he wanted to stop, or one hand wanted to continue. At that moment he needed time to make the decision and I think that because of that it was good to stop aside for a moment and give yourself time to think about it. A lot of respect, speaking for myself, to be able to make that decision. All we want to do is continue, continue, continue, and on one side it’s not allowed to show weakness but I think it’s strength to make a decision like that.

"I think now at the end of the process he was not ready to quit now so he wants to continue."

