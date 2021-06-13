Richard Carapaz secured the overall victory at the Tour de Suisse as Gino Mader was the Stage 8 victor on Sunday afternoon.

Carapaz negotiated attacks from Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) as he kept hold of his 17-second lead, taking another title for Ineos Grenadiers.

Mader, of Bahrain-Victorious, pulled away from the leading bunch and sprinted away from Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation).

Tour de Suisse Uran takes Stage 7 time trial to eat into Carapaz lead YESTERDAY AT 16:21

“I’m really happy it’s a team victory as we’ve all worked together really well,” said Carapaz after his win.

“When you know you do things well you always get your reward and we have got a lot of confidence for what is to come.

The 28-year-old Ecuadorian then claimed that he would be leading the Ineos Tour de France team with Geraint Thomas, rather than the squad bringing a sole leader.

“The truth is this is a showing of the strength of the team that we have and of course I am going to share the leadership with Geraint,” Carapaz explained.

“We just want to win the Tour [de France] and depending how it goes, and we are going to go there with a strong team.”

Tour de Suisse Stage 5 race leader Chaves Rubio rides into a driveway

Mader’s impressive late showing allowed him another victory to follow up his Giro d’Italia Stage 6 win.

“I came to the Tour de Suisse with the ambition to do well on general classification,” said Mäder.

“I messed that up on stage 3 and [winning stage 8], I’m just incredibly happy. If they caught us I would have finished with nothing but at least I would have had a second place.

“And then I was just hoping something was left in my legs and in my head that keeps me going. It is a big win and the way I won today was completely different to the way I won out of a breakaway.

“I think I can say now I’ve arrived.”

Tour de Suisse Kron wins Tour de Suisse stage six after Costa is relegated 11/06/2021 AT 16:00