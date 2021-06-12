34-year-old Rigoberto Uran put in a sensational time trial on Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse to drastically reduce the lead of Richard Carapaz.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Carapaz came into the stage with a lead of 1:11 but a blistering time trial from the Colombian cut the deficit to just 17 seconds.

It is Uran’s first win in over 1,000 days, remarkably it’s also 14 years since his last stage win at this race.

Tour de Suisse Kron wins Tour de Suisse stage six after Costa is relegated YESTERDAY AT 16:00

Ecuadorian Carapaz finished fourth in the stage but he was 54 seconds off Uran, former Giro winner Tom Dumoulin was fifth as he continues to build up his form having started racing again.

He also saw world champion Julian Alaphilippe gain time as the Frenchman finished second and now sits third in the general classification, 39 seconds off Carapaz.

ANDERMATT, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 12: Rigoberto Uran Uran of Colombia and Team EF Education - Nippo during the 84th Tour de Suisse 2021, Stage 7 a 23,2km Individual Time Trial stage from Disentis-Sedrun to Andermatt / ITT / Mountains / Snow / Landscape / #UCI Image credit: Getty Images

Tour de Suisse Carapaz powers to Stage 5 victory at Tour de Suisse YESTERDAY AT 19:54