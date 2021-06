Cycling

Tour de Suisse 2021 - 'With time to celebrate!' - Mathieu van der Poel powers away to win Stage 3

Rising star Mathieu van der Poel gave another example of his class as he powered away from the pack to take the third stage of the 2021 edition of the Tour de Suisse. The cycling season is underway. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to never miss a moment of the action.

00:05:14, 18 minutes ago