Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) celebrated after thinking he won Stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse, only to later realise he lost out to Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) and finished in second.

Leknessund was part of a 10-man break that formed in the first hour of the 198km course from Kusnacht to Aesch before moving into a clear lead on the second category Chellpass.

Ad

On the fast descent towards Aesch, Leknessund crossed the line with a 38-second advantage on the peloton.

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Pederson and Evenepoel claim first stage wins in Besseges and Valencia 02/02/2022 AT 18:16

However, the truly bizarre happened moments later as Bettiol raised his arms aloft in celebration as he crossed the line ahead of the rest of the peloton, without realising Leknessund had beaten him further up the road.

Leknessund could be heard saying "I won right?" to a person in the crowd before bursting out in laughter.

The Belgian raised his hands in triumph only to see his compatriot David Gaudu sneak in ahead of him in order to take a surprising win at the death.

Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious) remains in the overall lead after two stages.

'Phenomenal' - Gaudu snatches Stage 3 victory ahead of Van Aert, Lafay

- - -

Watch the Tour de France and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+

Giro d'Italia Inside the Race: Southam on Bettiol's Stage 18 win at Giro d'Italia 05/10/2021 AT 15:24