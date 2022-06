Cycling

Highlights from Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse as Thibaut Pinot takes win on punishing climb

Thibaut Pinot powered to victory on Stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse, but the GC battle is wide open with Sergio Higuita leading Geraint Thomas by two seconds going into the time trial on Sunday. Watch the Tour de France and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

