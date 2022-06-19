Peter Sagan became the latest rider to withdraw from the Tour de Suisse after testing positive for Covid-19.
The race has been hit by a wave of cases, with EF Education-EasyPost, UAE Team Emirates and BORA-hansgrohe among the teams hit.
BORA-Hansgrohe riders Aleksandr Vlasov and Anton Palzer, while Ineos Grenadiers' Adam Yates and all of Team Jumbo-Visma did not start the fifth stage before Yates left the team.
UCI ProTeam Team TotalEnergies rider and three-time World Champion Sagan had surged to victory in Stage 3 of the race, making a comeback after a season blighted by illnes.
But he faces yet another disappointing withdrawal following this latest setback.
"Yesterday, Saturday, after the finish of Tour de Suisse stage 7, I was given a COVID-19 test by the @TeamTotalEnrg doctor," wrote Sagan on Twitter.
"Unfortunately, it came out positive. I have no symptoms, and I feel well but I have to abandon the race. I thank you for your support and I will keep you posted."
A number of riders have also been forced to withdraw from the Tour of Slovenia, which is running concurrently with the Tour de Suisse.
