Cycling

Tour de Suisse Stage 3 highlights: Elisa Balsamo wins on bike throw from Evita Muzic

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) pipped Evita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) on Stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse, with Liane Lippert (Team DSM) battling back from a crash to take third. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:09, an hour ago