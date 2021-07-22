Quinn Simmons won stage 3 of the Tour de Wallonie, the first stage win of his professional career.

The Trek-Segafredo rider beat Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroen) to the line in Erezee.

There are two days left in the race, with the American now at the head of the general classification in Belgium.

Third place went to Alexis Renard (Israel Start-Up Nation).

Simmons was close to the front all the way to the end of the race, leaving him in a perfect place to launch a late sprint, with home country rider Dewulf pushing him close.

