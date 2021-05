Cycling

Tour du Rwanda 2021 - Stage 4 highlights as Valentin Ferron claims victory ahead of Pierre Rolland

Frenchman Valentin Ferron clamed his first win as pro after taking stage 4 of the Tour du Rwanda 2021. The 23-year-old Team Total Direct Energie rider held off the challenge of B&B Hotels p/b KTM's Pierre Rolland in a sprint finish to claim victory in the 123.9km kigalo to Musanze stage.

10 hours ago