Jumbo-Visma rider Wout van Aert won Stage 4 at the Tour of Britain on Thursday by emerging victorious on a sharp, steep climb at Great Orme.

The Belgian secured his second stage at the race after he won the sprint on Stage 1, and he was able to beat Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) while under pressure three days later.

The win also took the 26-year-old to the top of the general classification. Alaphilippe claimed second, and Israel Start-Up Nation’s Michael Woods was a close third, a second back.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) was the race leader going into Stage 4 but was left behind on the final climb by the above contenders, with the Ineos man ending up fifth on the day to drop a place in GC. Alaphilippe is now third in the overall competition.

Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Mikel Honore finished fourth on the day.

