Mark Cavendish is the first rider confirmed to race at the Tour of Britain in September.

The British sprinter, who equalled Eddy Merckx’s long-standing record of 34 stage victories at the Tour de France, will lead Deceuninck-Quick-Step with the race set to begin in Cornwall on September 5.

"It is always an honour to race on the home roads of the Tour of Britain," the 36-year-old said.

"It is a race where I have always enjoyed success and I am really looking forward to racing with what I know will be a strong Deceuninck – Quick-Step team.

It has already been a special year for me and riding the Tour of Britain will be a great way to see so many of the people who have supported me throughout.

The Tour of Britain did not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic with Mathieu van der Poel last winning it in 2019.

The race, which will include a team time trial in Carmarthenshire (stage three), hill-top finish on the Great Orme, Llandudno (stage four) and a first-ever finish in Edinburgh (stage seven), concludes in Aberdeen on September 12.

Tour of Britain race director Mick Bennett said: "We always pride ourselves on the quality of riders we attract, and the participation of Mark Cavendish in this year’s Tour of Britain will no doubt whet the appetite of the British public.

"He’s a true great of our sport – something he has proved once again throughout his unforgettable 2021 season – and I cannot wait to see him on the start line in Penzance."

