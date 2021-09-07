Ineos Grenadiers claimed victory on the Stage 3 time trial at the Tour of Britain, and, in doing so, moved their rider, Ethan Hayter into the overall lead. Julian Alaphilippe’s Deceuninck-QuickStep team finished some 17 seconds shy of the Ineos time, and Jumbo-Visma third at 20 seconds.

An unfortunate puncture for Pascal Eenkoorn in the last kilometre cost Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert crucial time in the overall standings but, given Ineos' margin of victory over the Dutch outfit, probably not the stage win.

The result sees Hayter, who finished second on Stage 2 , move up from third to first on GC, with team-mate Dennis second – some six seconds in arrears and Van Aert at 16 seconds. 2018 winner Alaphilippe is poised in fourth 23 seconds off the pace.

“All six riders gave everything. We all rode a really good TTT, and that’s really satisfying to see,” said Hayter after the race.

Rally Cycling’s Robin Carpenter held a 22 second-lead over Van Aert and 26 second-lead over Hayter at the start of the stage but his team - last off the ramp - finished 11th some 1’32” off the pace. He now sits in 12th in GC.

Hayter, overall winner at the Tour of Norway in early August, will wear the leader’s jersey for Wednesday’s queen stage, a 210.2-km ride from Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno that ends with a testing uphill finish. The Tour of Britain – in its 17th year – has been won twice before by a British rider, in 2013 by Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) and in 2016 by Steve Cummings (Team Dimension Data).

Stage result

1 Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:22

2 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:17

3 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:20

4 Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:43

5 Team DSM 0:00:57

6 Alpecin-Fenix

7 Movistar Team 0:01:08

8 Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling 0:01:09

9 Trinity Racing 0:01:24

10 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:28

GC standings

1 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 9:40:21

2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:06

3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:16

4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:23

5 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep

6 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:38

7 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:49

8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation

9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:03

10 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

