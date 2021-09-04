Mark Cavendish is looking to build on a "fairytale" return to the top echelon of cycling, but is unsure if it will be at Deceuninck-QuickStep.

The Manxman’s career at the top level appeared over as he struggled to regain his form following illness.

He did not have a team for 2021, and was contemplating retirement, but Cavendish agreed a deal with Deceuninck and rode himself into form.

Cavendish rolled back the years at the Tour de France, winning the green jersey and four stages to draw level with Eddy Merckx at the top of the all-time standings.

His exploits on the roads of France have raised Cavendish’s confidence levels, and he is looking to improve in 2022 - hopefully at Deceuninck.

“At the beginning of the year I was adamant this would be my last year, [but] what I’ve gained from this year is that I don’t believe I’ll stay at this level, I believe I will get even better,” the 36-year-old told the Guardian

I said at the beginning of the year I wasn’t looking for a fairytale but I’ve had a fairytale.

“It would be easy to say I’m done, [but] I’m still confident I’m on an upward stretch. If I didn’t believe I could get better I would stop. I’m looking at carrying on, I hope it will be with Deceuninck but I don’t know. It’s not down to me.”

Expanding on his aims for 2022, Cavendish added: “In the old days I never lost a race. This year I’ve won a lot, but I’ve come second and third a lot. It’s about consistently winning. I want to go back to when I didn’t lose. I should be able to win whatever race I go to.”

Cavendish has been putting the finishing touches to his preparations for the Tour of Britain which gets underway on Sunday.

