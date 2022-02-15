Mark Cavendish has been stripped of the green jersey and fined at the Tour of Oman following his crash on Stage 5 on Monday.

Having taken a hard fall ahead of the ascent up the Green Mountain, Cavendish has subsequently been docked nine green jersey points for “pushing off a vehicle” on three occasions. He has also been fined 300 Swiss francs, according to Wielerflits

Czech rider Jan Hirt now leads the points classification, having also taken the lead in the overall general ranking after winning Stage 5 by 39 seconds.

Cavendish had taken the green jersey after his sprint victory on Stage 2 , but is now fifth on points behind Hirt, Fausto Masnada, Anthon Charmig and Kevin Vauquelin.

Cavendish is still only nine points behind Hirt, however, with a maximum of 15 available on Stage 6, a relatively flat route of 132.5 kilometres from Al Mouj Muscat to the Matrah Corniche which gives the sprinters another chance to excel.

Speaking after Stage 5, Cavendish admitted that he was fortunate not to have been badly hurt when he fell and tumbled across the road.

“As is normal with the chaos of echelons forming, I had a touch of wheels and unfortunately I came down quite heavily,” he said.

“I’m lucky that my injuries seem to not be too bad, and I was able to get on my bike with just some bruising and external abrasions.”

