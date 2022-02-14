Mark Cavendish said he considered himself "lucky" not to have sustained worse injuries in his crash on Stage 5 of the Tour of Oman.

Cavendish came down together with Groupama-FDJ's Ignatas Konovalovas at 62km to go, with the two riders tumbling across the tarmac as the peloton broke up in the windy conditions.

Ad

Fortunately they were both able to get back on their bikes and make the finish, Cavendish coming in 14.54 behind stage winner Jan Hirt, who also took the race lead.

Tour of Oman Cavendish loses red jersey at Tour of Oman, as Charmig secures first pro victory 12/02/2022 AT 12:53

Of the crash, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's Cavendish said: "As is normal with the chaos of echelons forming I had a touch of wheels and unfortunately I came down quite heavily.

"I am lucky that my injuries seem to not be too bad and I was able to get on my bike, with just some bruising and external abrasions.

"I hope that the other riders involved are also OK and I would also like to thank the race doctor for looking after me."

Cavendish has only just returned to the circuit from a much more serious crash at the Six Days of Ghent back in November, which left him with two broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Tuesday sees the Tour of Oman reach its final stage, with the riders taking on a 132.5km flat stage from Al Mouj Muscat to Matrah Corniche.

It looks set to be a sprint finish, giving the 36-year-old Cavendish the chance to take the stage and the points classification.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Tour of Oman Cavendish wins stage 2 of Tour of Oman 11/02/2022 AT 16:18