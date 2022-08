Cycling

'An incredible ride' - Watch Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig clinch Stage 5 victory at Tour of Scandinavia

'An incredible ride' - Watch Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig clinch a brilliant Stage 5 victory at the Tour of Scandinavia. The 26-year-old stormed clear and through the line to win in style from Liane Lippert and Julie van der Velde. Britain's Josie Nelson came in fourth place into the finish in Norefjell.

00:02:25, 10 minutes ago