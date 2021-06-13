Tadej Pogacar was victorious in his home country as he secured a comfortable Tour of Slovenia win on Sunday afternoon.

The Slovenian rider secured victory for Team Emirates UAE when he finished 1 minute 21 seconds ahead of his nearest challenger, Italian teammate Diego Ulissi. Matteo Trentin finished in fourth place for another Team Emirates UAE top-10 finisher, and also took fourth place on the stage.

With a win on stage two, and second place on stage four, Pogacar also brings home the best climber jersey, as well as the jersey for best young rider.

Stage five was claimed on the day by Bahrain Victorious cyclist Phil Bauhaus, who won in a frantic sprint finish in Novo Mesto.

Second place went to Bike Exchange’s Australian Alexander Edmondson, with Heinrich Haussler (Bahrain Victorious).

Pogacar said after the race: “It is an incredible emotion, I have been near the podium in this race four times and I can finally celebrate taking the title.

It was a beautiful week that makes me happy and proud to be able to be here at home in front of all these people. The team has always worked well and we deserved these results, congratulations to all the guys.

"My legs are getting better and better and I’m almost ready for the Tour de France. I still have two weeks to prepare myself for what will be my next big goal."

