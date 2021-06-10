UAE Emirates' Tadej Pogacar won stage two of the Tour of Slovenia, after a superb solo 22km breakaway to collect the overall race leadership on Thursday.

Pogacar, 22, who is racing on home land, crossed the line one minute and 22 seconds ahead of the chase group, while Matej Mohoric of Bahrain Victorious, and UAE Emirates team-mate Diego Ulissi sprinted to the line to take second and third place respectively.

UAE-Emirates dominated the 147km stage from Zalec to Celje, with the Tour de France winner dropping fellow Slovenian Jan Tratnik on the penultimate climb of the day following an attack, before soloing for 22km to victory.

On Wednesday, Germany's Phil Bauhaus of Bahrain Victorious won stage one and went into Thursday's stage in the green race leader's jersey.

Pogacar said in a post-race interview: "This stage was already two years ago and it was even harder than today. I felt super good so I tried to go full gas on the climb.

I got a gap and then after the descent full gas to the finish and I made it. I really like this stage. It's a classic one for the race. I tried today and it was a success.

"I didn't think it would be such a good advantage in the end. I'm really happy to take this win."

Pogacar leads the general classification over fellow Slovenian Mohoric by 1:25 after stage two, with three stages remaining.

Friday's stage three is 165.8km from Brezice to Krsko.

