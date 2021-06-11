Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural–Seguros RGA) won a sprint finish to claim Stage 3 at the Tour of Slovenia, with Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) comfortably retaining his overall lead.

On an undulating route which included a climb in the final kilometres, the Spaniard nipped victory on the line ahead of Matej Mohoric (Team Bahrain Victorious) and Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates).

But the focus is on Pogacar, who continues to set the standard at his home race as he builds up to the defence of his yellow jersey at the Tour de France. The UAE Team Emirates cyclist looks comfortable at the top of the leaderboard with two stages to go.

Though fellow countryman Mohoric ate into a little bit of his lead, Pogacar sits 1'15" ahead of him before Saturday’s mountain stage which will likely decide the winner.

“UAE looked very strong with 2km to go but I followed Trentin, and with 200m to go I rode full gas and I had good legs,” said Aberasturi, who was second on Stage 1.

“I’m very happy because this year I’ve had a lot of good performances but the win, only today.”

