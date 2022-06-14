1. One of the best road cycling competitions

The tour of Slovenia is currently celebrating its 28th edition and is one of the most popular cycling events in the country. As a testament to its greatness, the International Cycling Union (UCI) has categorised the race in the top competition rank for road cycling in the World Tour Series.

Even if you know nothing about the sport, you can easily pick up on the strategies and partake in the excitement of the race. Watch as cyclists overcome daily difficulties and wonder what tomorrow has in store for them. There is never a dull moment in a cycling tour!

Slovenian Tour 2 Image credit: Slovenian Tourist Board

2. Tour the green heart of Europe

Slovenia is well-known for its breath-taking scenery and rich, green landscape. By watching the Tour of Slovenia not only will you be able to follow all the excitement of the race, but the aerial shots will give you some of the best viewpoints for the beauty that Slovenia has to offer.

Travelling West to East across the country, the coverage will take you through valleys, the wine growing Slovene hills, the Savinja Alps and even the Ljubljana Marshes, which are listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Slovenian Tour 5 Image credit: Slovenian Tourist Board

3. See top sights, including the oldest beer fountain

Not only will the Tour of Slovenia take you through stunning landscapes, but the riders will also take you on a tour of the country’s most interesting sites. If you’re into culture, then Slovenia has a lot of offer including Slovenia’s oldest wine cellar (Ptuj), the world’s oldest beer fountain (Žalec) and beautiful old towns.

Watching the Tour of Slovenia not only gives you an appreciation for the sport itself but also for its host country. You can get a full tour of the country’s top tourist sites from the comfort of your own home!

Slovenian Tour 4 Image credit: Slovenian Tourist Board

4. Watch Tadej Pogačar in his home race

A big name in the world of cycling, Tadej Pogačar has won the world-famous Tour de France twice (2020, 2021) and has a bronze Olympic medal to his name (Tokyo, 2020). On a high from his Tour of Slovenia win last year, tune in to this year’s race to watch the star battle it out to get his second win.

This cyclist is truly one of the top in his field, breaking long-held records, such as the youngest person to win a UCI World Tour race in California aged 20. Watch the Tour of Slovenia to see a great young champion in his element.

Slovenian Tour 3 Image credit: Slovenian Tourist Board

5. Support an eco-friendly initiative

In keeping with the beauty of the country’s landscape, the Tour of Slovenia has a green initiative at its core. Its “fight for green” slogan marries the competition with caring for the environment. The participants all chase the green jersey and the race allows the country to campaign for a greener future, including building a more sustainable future, both with its tourism board and as a country itself.

Slovenian Tour 6 Image credit: Slovenian Tourist Board

