There was an amusing exchange between Tadej Pogacar and Rafal Majka on Saturday as the dominant pair played rock, paper, scissors to decide the stage winner.

UAE Team Emirates continued their complete control of the Tour of Slovenia on the 152.4km ride from Lasko to Velika Planina on Stage 4 and the duo were afforded ample time to think about their finish to the day's racing.

Indeed, Pogacar and Majka had so much time to ponder how they wanted to conclude the stage that they eventually decided to play rock, paper, scissors on the home straight before the latter took the official victory.

Farcical, fun or both, fans will make up their own minds, but Eurosport's Carlton Kirby certainly enjoyed the light-hearted nature of the moment on commentary at the time.

"They are playing rock, paper, scissors before the line," Kirby observed with a chuckle.

"He was teasing him. That's fantastic. Majka takes the day and Pogacar essentially takes the race.

"He was basically saying 'how shall we work this out? Let's do rock, paper, scissors' and Majka burst out laughing, but was allowed to take the stage.

"You could have said this was predictable today. Love that. Fancy having the thought of being able to produce that.

"It has been yet another amazing performance from UAE Team Emirates and all credit to them. What a pair of winners we have had today - amazing.

"One thing is certain: this day, along with many other days, have belonged to UAE Team Emirates, to Pogacar and to Majka."

Pogacar now has a three-second lead over his team-mate, Majka, ahead of the final day of racing on Sunday with Domen Novak 1'56 back in third place in the general classification.

