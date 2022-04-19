Cycling

Pello Bilbao catapulted to Stage 2 victory by tremendous Bahrain-Victorious lead-out at Tour of the Alps

Pello Bilbao took a commanding victory on Stage 2 at the Tour of the Alps after a tremendous lead-out from his Bahrain Victorious team. Bahrain had four riders at the end with Santiago Buitrago, Mikel Landa and Hermann Pernsteiner all towing Bilbao towards a deserved win. The Spaniard now leads the general classification by six seconds from Romain Bardet (Team DSM).

00:02:58, an hour ago