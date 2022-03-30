Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges will have to wait to compete in her first women’s event, after the sport’s world governing body ruled she cannot take part in the National Omnium Championships this weekend.

A statement from British Cycling confirmed that the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) says Bridges cannot compete under their current guidelines.

Ad

She began hormone therapy last year and has now become eligible to enter women’s events because of lowered levels of testosterone.

Dwars door Vlaanderen 'He's got them in his sights' Tadej Pogacar attacks at 63 km left of Dwars door Vlaanderen 4 HOURS AGO

There has been much discussion about Bridges taking part at the Championships, which will feature some of Britain’s top Olympians including Laura Kenny.

British Cycling says it has been in regular contact with Bridges, saying “we have been in close discussions with the UCI regarding Emily’s participation this weekend and have also engaged closely with Emily and her family regarding her transition and involvement in elite competitions”.

A statement goes on to say: “We acknowledge the decision of the UCI with regards to Emily’s participation however we fully recognise her disappointment with today’s decision.”

Transgender and non-binary inclusion is bigger than one race and one athlete

British Cycling has called on all sports to work together and form a coalition to “find a better answer” to help “achieve fairness” with regard to transgender athletes competing in elite competition.

Dwars door Vlaanderen 'Whipped it straight from under him' - Crash at 71km of Dwars door Vlaanderen 4 HOURS AGO