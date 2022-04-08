British Cycling has suspended its policy of allowing transgender athletes to compete in elite women’s events while it reviews its rules - which are not in step with the sport’s world governing body.

Emily Bridges believed she would be able to compete in her first top level women’s race last weekend, until the UCI ruled she was not eligible . The 21-year-old began hormone therapy last year.

The situation has prompted a wider discussion on trans participation in sport, with the Prime Minister expressing his views this week , as have politicians from all parties.

British Cycling says it is clear their policy needs to be looked at again and that before rushing to any judgement, the governing body will speak to parties from all sides to form new regulations.

“While the current policy was created following an extensive external and internal consultation, the review will allow us time for further discussion with all stakeholders, including women and the transgender and non-binary communities, as we strive to provide all within our sport with the clarity and understanding they deserve,” British Cycling said in a statement.

“As an organisation we remain committed to ensuring that transgender and non-binary people are welcomed, supported and celebrated in the cycling community, and the inclusion of these groups within non-competitive activities remains unaffected by the suspension. We will also continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our sport remains free of hate, discrimination and abuse in all forms, and that we prioritise the welfare of riders, volunteers, event organisers, commissaires and others that our sport can’t continue without.

“In the past week we have started in earnest our work to galvanise a coalition of organisations to come together to find a better answer, and have enjoyed productive discussions with national governing bodies and others across sport. The challenge is far greater than one event or one sport, and only by working together can we hope to find a timely solution, which achieves fairness in a way that maintains the dignity and respect of all athletes.”

This week, Boris Johnson has said he does not “think biological males should be competing in female sporting events. Maybe that's a controversial thing to say, but it just seems to me to be sensible.

"If that puts me in conflict with some others, then we have got to work it all out. It doesn't mean I'm not immensely sympathetic to people who want to change gender, to transition and it's vital we give people the maximum love and support in making those decisions.”

There are wide-ranging views on whether transgender athletes should compete in women’s sport, including from athletes themselves. In response to the Prime Minister’s comments, former Labour leader and shadow cabinet secretary Ed Miliband said it was a “decision for the sporting bodies”.

"I don't think you should have a blanket ban,” he told Sky News. "I think we're showing there are tricky issues here.

"But, I come back to this point, which is how would you be feeling as a trans person after the kind of debates that have been had in the last few weeks?

"I think you'd be feeling awful."

