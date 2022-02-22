Stefan Bissegger won the nine-kilometre individual time trial in Ajman to take stage three of the UAE tour.
The Swiss EF Education-EasyPost rider finished seven seconds ahead of Italian INEOS Grenadiers rider Filippo Ganna.
Ad
Netherlands' Team Jumbo-Visma rider came in third 14 seconds behind Bissegger after a lightning start to his time trial, and edged in four seconds faster than UAE Team Emirates Tadej Pogacar.
Cycling
Lefevere leaves door open for Cavendish to ride Tour de France
Jasper Philipsen, who had taken victory on Sunday's first stage, produced the shock of the afternoon with a brilliant top ten finish.
The Alpecin-Fenix keeps his place at the top of the overall standings and currently holds all three jerseys.
- 'I see no reason to leave him at home' - Greipel backs 'fastest' Cavendish for Tour spot
- Evenepoel victorious at Volta ao Algarve, Higuita wins stage five
Mark Cavendish finished the time trial 49 seconds of the pace to go third in the overall standings, just six seconds off Philipsen.
And Britain's Adam Yates landed himself in 12th in the time trail, 16th in the overall standings and 16 seconds behind top spot.
UAE Tour
Cavendish hails teammates after storming to Stage 2 win at UAE Tour
Tour de France
'I see no reason to leave him at home' - Greipel backs 'fastest' Cavendish for Tour spot
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad