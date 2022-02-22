Stefan Bissegger won the nine-kilometre individual time trial in Ajman to take stage three of the UAE tour.

The Swiss EF Education-EasyPost rider finished seven seconds ahead of Italian INEOS Grenadiers rider Filippo Ganna.

Netherlands' Team Jumbo-Visma rider came in third 14 seconds behind Bissegger after a lightning start to his time trial, and edged in four seconds faster than UAE Team Emirates Tadej Pogacar.

The Alpecin-Fenix keeps his place at the top of the overall standings and currently holds all three jerseys.

Mark Cavendish finished the time trial 49 seconds of the pace to go third in the overall standings, just six seconds off Philipsen.

And Britain's Adam Yates landed himself in 12th in the time trail, 16th in the overall standings and 16 seconds behind top spot.

