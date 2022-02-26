Tadej Pogacar won the UAE Tour outright and the seventh stage on Saturday.

UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar had to hold off a challenge from Ineos Grenadiers’ Adam Yates over the last five kilometres as the stage came to its conclusion at Jebel Hafeet.

However the Slovenian was able to find more stamina at the death to power through, taking the stage by a slim margin of just one second, winning the general classification by 22 seconds.

Yates took second on the day and overall. Third place went to Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) for the stage, and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) took third for the GC.

“It’s really important, a really big goal for us as a team,” said Pogacar after the win. “It’s the first race of the season but for us it’s one of the most important races so I’m super proud and happy.”

“I was in the [overall] lead ahead of him so I didn’t need to attack [Yates], I just had to follow.

“We all know his attacks are one of the best in the world. At one moment I was really suffering but luckily Adam also slowed down a bit, so it went all perfect for me.

“I’m so happy to take the win here for the third time. I guess it suits me well, it’s a really hard climb but then in the end there’s a bit of tactical play always.”

