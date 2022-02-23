Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) proved the toughest on the final climb to win Stage 4 at the UAE Tour as he moved into the leader’s jersey.

The pack was slowly whittled down in the 40km as the race climbed to Jebel Jais, but there was still a bulging front group as the race entered the final 4km.

UAE and Ineos Grenadiers were trying to tee up Pogacar and Adam Yates respectively but their rivals refused to disappear as the race came down to an uphill sprint.

When Pogacar made his move, no one could live with his pace injection and the two-time Tour de France champion cruised across the line at his team sponsor’s headline event. Yates took second with Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) third.

Stage 2 winner Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) was caught up in an early crash after going down on a speed bump. He was checked for head injuries before being allowed to continue.

The Manx Missile is hoping to prove his form and be handed another shot at the Tour de France, where he is tied with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx for most stage wins in the race’s history (34).

Cavendish won four stages at last year’s edition.

It was thought Fabio Jakobsen would be preferred for the Tour, with Cavendish potentially in line to race at the Giro d’Italia, but Lefevere's latest comments offered renewed hope for British fans.

