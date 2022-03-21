Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) needed medical attention after falling unconscious at Volta a Catalunya, his team said in a statement.

Colbrelli, who finished second behind Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) on the opening stage of the race, was treated by medics shortly after the finish line.

Bahrain-Victorious said the 31-year-old was stable as he was taken to hospital.

“Following the sprint on Stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya, Sonny Colbrelli fell unconscious,” said a team statement.

“Colbrelli underwent further medical assistance, and he was in stable condition upon being taken into an ambulance to Hospital Universitari de Girona to investigate his condition further.

“Team Bahrain Victorious would like to thank the organisers and the medical teams for their support and assistance.”

Colbrelli was returning to action after missing Paris-Nice and Milan-San Remo with bronchitis.

He held a slender lead over Matthews as the pair duked it out on opposite sides of the ride in the uphill finish, before the Australian overhauled him in the final 50 metres in Sant Feliu de Guixols.

Colbrelli won Paris-Roubaix last year, seeing off the fancied Mathieu van der Poel and Florian Vermeersch in a mud-soaked epic.

He started his season with a second-place finish behind Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in February.

