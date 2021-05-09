W52/FC Porto's Joao Rodrigues claimed victory at the Volta ao Algarve after overhauling yesterday's leader Ethan Hayter.
Hayter held the lead after Stage 4 on Saturday but the Ineos Grenadier could not hold on as the Portuguese attacked him on the climb towards the finish.
The defeat will come as a blow after Hayter crashed at a sharp turn on Saturday's event, leaving him bloodied and perhaps decisively injured on the day and subsequently on the follow-up stage.
Volta ao Algarve
Asgreen wins Algarve Stage 4 as Hayter extends lead
- Merlier soars to stage 2 win, Ganna holds GC lead
- 'Almighty mess!' - Riders race to wrong line in awkward sprint
- 'He would be an idiot' - Why Cavendish should not be leader at Tour de France
Sunday's stage winner was Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic), who beat Rodrigues to the victory but at that point Rodrigues was content to take the general classification victory, with Hayter finishing nine seconds behind.
- - -
You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries. Watch it all with GCN+ on any device.
'Ganna will have done damage' - Wiggins after opening Giro stage
Volta ao Algarve
Bennett doubles up in Algarve, Hayter retains yellow jersey
Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia jersey rankings and standings