Kasper Asgreen won the Stage 4 individual time trial in the Volta ao Algarve on Saturday, beating Rafael Reis to first place.

The Deceuninck-Quickstep rider was able to finish just ahead of his Efapel rival, and Groupama-FDJ’s Benjamin Thomas followed up in third.

There was drama further back down the pack as general classification leader Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) suffered a heavy fall on a turn and completed the race while still bleeding down his left side.

That did not prevent him from increasing his advantage over Joao Rodriguez (W52/FC Porto) to 12 seconds.

Asgreen is now 21 seconds behind Hayter overall, with the final stage on Sunday at Alto do Malhao.

General classification

1 Ethan Hayter (GBR) - Ineos Grenadiers -14:53:34

2 João Rodrigues (Por) - W52/FC Porto - 0:00:12

3 Kasper Asgreen (DEN) - Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:00:21

4 Thibault Guernalec (FRA) - Team Arkea-Samsic - 0:00:22

5 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (ESP) - Caja Rural-Seguros RGA - 0:00:42

