Ellen van Dijk eluded a chasing peloton to secure Trek-Segafredo's second consecutive stage victory at Volta Comunitat Valenciana Femines 2022.

The Dutchwoman escaped the clutches of a strong reduced group in the final 15 kilometres of a thrilling Stage Two alongside Soraya Paladin of Canyon-SRAM.

That set into motion a desperate chase from the group behind as van Dijk and Paladin's fatiguing legs on a brutal day of racing in Spain dragged them ever closer to the line in Concentaina.

And it was only by a matter of rapidly closing metres that van Dijk and Paladin held off the chasers, with the European champion gritting her teeth to beat Paladin to the line in a performance that displayed the sort of power that helped her World Championship time trial winning ride in Flanders last year.

However it was not enough to ensure that Trek-Segafredo held on to the race lead - with second place, Paladin took the leader's jersey from Stage One winner Elisa Balsamo.

The riders took on an atypically-constructed 117 kilometre stage that began in Altea.

The first category Alto de Confrides was the sole categorised climb of the day, with a 7.8km section of uphill testing the riders significantly kilometres.

The larger lump gave way to more minor bumps in the remainder of the race, but a strong field nonetheless threw plenty of attacks at one another in a bid to establish early season form.

The peloton rarely settled thereafter. A group including Canyon-SRAM's Kasia Niewiadoma was reasonably swiftly re-engulfed, but Elisa Longo Borghini and Alena Amialiusik managed to establish a gap over the rest of the peloton.

This appeared at one point to be up beyond 30 seconds on the road, but the peloton upped its tempo and reeled them in.

However then it was the turn of van Dijk and Paldain, who pounced in a lull and established a gap.

It proved insurmountable, despite a coordinated chasing effort led by the FDJ Nouvelle-Aqutaine Futuroscope and UAE Team ADQ squads.

Marta Bastianelli, of the latter team, took third place.

The penultimate stage of the race brings the first summit finish in Vistabeella del Maestrat, with back-to-back first category tests closing Stage Three after it weaves inland into the mountains.

