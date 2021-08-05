Romain Bardet took the overall lead at the Vuelta a Burgos after recovering from a late fall to win Stage 3 in Espinoso de los Monteros.

The DSM rider made his move on the final climb of Picon Blanco and managed to pull away from his rivals on the descent.

Even a crash with around 5km remaining couldn’t stop Bardet as he quickly got back on his bike and won by 39 seconds from Domenico Pozzovivo (Qhubeka-NextHash), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) and Mikel Nieve (Team BikeExchange).

Landa and Pozzovivo are second and third in the overall standings, 45 seconds and 58 seconds behind Bardet respectively.

An early breakaway was reeled in on the climb of Picon Blanco and several GC contenders looked to attack.

Bardet bridged across to the lead group with around 1.5km left to the summit and then pushed clear and led by seven seconds as he went over the top.

He extended his lead on the descent and secured enough of an advantage to ensure even a fall couldn’t derail his bid for victory.

Ineos Grenadiers duo Pavel Sivakov and Egan Bernal finished just outside the top 10.

