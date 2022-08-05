Cycling

Vuelta a Burgos: Bahrain Victorious' Matevz Govekar wins Stage 4 ahead of Valentin Retailleau in final metres

Bahrain Victorious neo-pro Matevz Govekar took victory on Stage 4 of Vuelta a Burgos on the uphill finish at Ciudad Romana de Clunia. The 22-year-old edged out AG2R Citroen rider Valentin Retailleau in the final metres of the stage. Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) has a 23-second General Classification lead heading into the final stage showdown atop Lagunas de Neila on Saturday.

00:02:36, an hour ago