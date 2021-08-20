EF Education-Nippo rider Hugh Carthy has abandoned the Vuelta a España during Stage 7.

Carthy, 27, had a breakthrough Vuelta last autumn, finishing third and winning on the Angliru, and having threatened the podium at the Giro in May ended up finishing eighth.

However, the Lancashire rider has struggled to replicate that form at the 2021 Vuelta, finishing 2:09 off the pace during the race’s first mountain-top – Stage 3's ride to Picón Blanco – and then struggling during the 158.3km Stage 6 from Requena to Alto de la Montaña de Cullera, finishing 2:50 off the pace.

Carthy began Stage 7 some 04:28 off race leader Primož Roglič (Team Jumbo-Visma). His team are yet to comment on his abandonment.

STAGE 6 RECAP

On a bittersweet day for EF Education-Nippo on La Vuelta, Danish powerhouse Magnus Cort held on for a brilliant win on the Alto de la Montana de Cullera while his teammate Hugh Carthy lost the best part of three minutes on a day to forget for the British rider who finished third last year.

A rampant Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) just came up short on a second stage win but put time into all his rivals for red after another statement of intent following his opening day time trial triumph at Burgos. The overnight leader, Kenny Elissonde of Trek-Segafredo, finished well back to concede the maillot rojo that Roglic wore for the first two days of the race.

Roglic finished ahead of Italy’s Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Russia’s Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-PremierTech) and Spain’s Enric Mas (Movistar). Australia’s versatile sprinter Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) led the chase on the remnants of the breakaway on the final climb but faded to sixth place ahead of Colombia’s Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers.

With overnight leader Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) conceding four and a half minutes on the climb, Roglic returns to the race summit with a 25-second advantage on Enric Mas. Spain’s Mas tops a trident of Movistar riders ahead of Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez (+36) and Spanish veteran (+41), with the reigning Giro d’Italia champion Bernal completing the new-look top five.

Despite a flexing of GC muscle from defending champion Roglic, the time gaps on the punchy 1.9km climb were, for the most part, not huge – although Spain’s Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) and Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) both conceded 27 seconds, while Carthy eventually finished 2:50 in arrears after yo-yoing off the back of the peloton in the frantic rush to the foot of the climb.

'What a ride!' - Cort pips Roglic in enthralling uphill sprint finish to Stage 6

