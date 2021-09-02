Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana) took her professional victories into double digits with a fine solo victory on the opening stage of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta.

The Swiss rider finished 22 seconds clear of a three-strong chase group, which was led home by Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) ahead of Elise Chabbey (Canyon/SRAM Racing) and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing).

Elisa Balsamo (Valcar–Travel & Service) won the sprint behind ahead of Britain’s Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) as the bunch came home 1:48 adrift.

"This was the last thing I expect this morning, I never thought I would win any stage here," said Reusser.

"I thought I was so tired of the Simac Ladies Tour. I was in school for two days, then yesterday I spent the whole day travelling. I thought we had a rest day today and it [the race] starts tomorrow, I had it wrong in my head!

"So I just thought I could do whatever - go for an attack. I just pedalled a lot, kept away, felt the others didn’t have that much and I just tried to go. It worked out.

I tried my luck and it worked out. It’s incredible.

Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit–WNT Pro Cycling) saw her hopes of a third straight title all but vanish at the first hurdle after finishing over 13 minutes off Reusser.

The race continues on Friday with a 7.3km individual time trial, the second of four stages in 2021’s expanded race.

