Tejay van Garderen has revealed he will take up a sports director role at EF Education-Nippo in 2022.

The American called time on his career in the saddle in June, citing a lack of power in his legs as the reason to retire from race riding.

Van Garderen had a conversation with former EF team-mate and current sports director Matti Breschel, and it led to an opportunity to head down the path to filling the same role.

“At the Giro, I spoke to Matti Breschel and he was the one telling me, ‘If opportunities come, say yes. You might think you want to take a year off and figure things out but opportunities don’t come very often.’” Van Garderen said. “It all happened really fast. I almost still can’t believe I’m not a bike racer anymore but I’m really excited with the direction everything’s taken.”

Van Garderen initially had no desire to remain in cycling upon his retirement, but the pull of the sport led to a change of heart.

“When you’re a bike racer, you think, ‘Once I’m done racing I’m just going to put the sport behind me’ and start the next chapter. But when I was facing my own cycling mortality, I realised I’m still not done with the sport," Van Garderen said. "I want to stay involved, I want to stay connected, I want to be with the guys and help in any way I can and if I can’t help with my legs anymore, then I want to help with my mind and my experience. Being a director, that’s the best way to do it.”

The Vuelta a Espana gets underway on Saturday, and Van Garderen will shadow the team during the course of the three weeks.

