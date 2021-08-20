Eurosport expert Adam Blythe has urged the 'predictable' Ineos to attack from the start on Stage 7 with Egan Bernal and team in what is a 'great opportunity'.

maillot rojo, which he wore for the first two days of the race. Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma roared back to top the general classification after a thrilling uphill sprint on Stage 6 - in which he finished just behind Magnus Cort - and seized back the, which he wore for the first two days of the race.

It was another devastating statement of intent from the 2019 and 2020 champion at the Vuelta as he again looks set to dominate the latter stages of the Grand Tour he has enjoyed so much success at.

Cycling Pogacar, Roglic and why lazy doping accusations aimed at Slovenia hurt cycling 17 HOURS AGO

But speaking prior to the start of the fascinating mountainous stage - a short but sharp 152km route - Eurosport's Blythe said he would love to see Ineos grab the opportunity to put Roglic under pressure and attack from the outset.

"They are very predictable aren't they, at Ineos," began Blythe. "You know what they are going to do and, generally, when they are going to do it.

"With the likes of [Chris] Froome in the Giro a few years back, no one expected that, when he rode off on his own. But I think that is generally the exception from that team in the history of what they have done.

"But today is a great opportunity for them. They've got three guys up there on GC - [Richard] Carapaz, [Adam] Yates and Bernal.

"I think Bernal will be protected and just do as little as he can until it matters, but for me they should send a guy up the road today.

Attack from the start, get Yates and Carapaz... there's another couple of strong climbers who can look after Bernal if he needs to, but change it up a bit and put them under pressure.

"Other teams are aware of it and it won't be a huge surprise, and so maybe on the days when you are not expected to do it, maybe that's the time to do it."

Cherie Pridham, the sports director for Israel Start-Up Nation, added: "Are we going to see an aggressive Ineos?

"I'm always up for being adventurous and just taking on the racing. Just throw it out there, throw a spanner in the works and do the unexpected. If it's different, let's go for it!"

'Absolutely enormous!' - Huge crash wipes out 'most of the field' at Vuelta

- - -

Vuelta a España Roglic holds court but must now battle the emerging red curse 19 HOURS AGO