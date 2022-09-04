Primoz Roglic “didn’t look particularly comfortable” according to Eurosport's Dan Lloyd as the three-time La Vuelta champion struggled to make big inroads into Remco Evenepoel on Stage 15.

As a result, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's Evenepoel leads his main rival by 1’34” going into the final week with a rest day on Monday.

“I’m not sure he [Roglic] was capable of attacking earlier,” said Lloyd on Eurosport's The Breakaway.

“We were trying to assess Roglic’s body language to wonder whether or not he was about to go on the attack. The way I saw him, I didn’t think he looked particularly comfortable.

“It might just be that he went through a bad patch because they did really try at the foot of the Sierra Nevada climb hoping to expose a weakness in Remco Evenepoel but the Belgian showed pretty immediately that actually today he was back towards his best.

“He was more than capable of responding to attacks. On the gradients that you have towards the top of this climb there’s so much advantage to being sat on the wheel.

“We saw a lot of the time the riders were in the big ring so it could’ve been a risky move for Roglic to go much earlier in case Evenepoel just sat on him and he cracked himself.

“So he’s chipped away at it a bit more. We’ve still got a week of this race to go so maybe not the fireworks we were expecting and part of that was just down to how well Evenepoel bounced back from what was a disappointment yesterday, without being a disaster.”

Roglic appeared to be in great shape on Saturday when he took 52 seconds out of Evenepoel, but sat on the back of the general classification group for the majority of the climb to the summit finish in the Sierra Nevada.

Adam Blythe felt Evenepoel dealt with Jumbo-Visma’s early tempo very well which “took the wind out of Roglic”.

“I think it would have been hurting Primoz just as much as it was hurting Remco in the situation and I don’t think he wanted to risk attacking in this instance, to lose more time,” Blythe said.

“He just wanted to chip away at it. He did attack in the end eventually. It was great that he did of course, but we were all hoping and wanting it to be a lot further back so he took more time out of him.

“I guess it’s our perception of what we wanted compared to what is actually possible. And I guess we look at him and you sort of get annoyed, saying, ‘Oh, if only he attacked earlier. Why didn’t he attack earlier?’”

