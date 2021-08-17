An emotional Fabio Jakobsen dedicated his Stage 4 Vuelta a Espana victory to the medical staff that saved his life following his horrific crash at the Tour of Poland in 2020.

The Dutch Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider won a thrilling sprint finish in Molina de Aragon, a year after the crash that left him a medically induced coma and suffering numerous injuries.

Jakobsen returned to action earlier this year and following his emotional victory in Spain, paid tribute to all the people who helped him get back competing again.

“It’s a dream come true. After the crash, it’s been a long way back but I’m happy I’m here,” he said.

A lot of time and a lot of effort has gone into this from a lot of other people and I think this also is their victory.

“All the doctors and surgeons and medical staff in Poland, to my second family, the team and everyone in between. This is their victory and my family’s victory because they are the reason I’m here.”

In a messy finish to the stage, Jakobsen timed his late sprint to perfection to get the best of Arnaud Démare inside the final kilometre to pip the Groupama FDJ man to the line.

The 24-year-old also takes the green jersey.

“It’s just a hectic bunch. All the GC teams want to be in front, we understand that. With 3km from the finish we tried to take over. There was a small climb and at the top I found Bert [Van Lergberghe] and [Zdenek] Styba.

“We went into the downhill and then Bert took me to the front where I could start my sprint from the front.

Demare was the guy to beat today and I just had a little bit more in the legs at the end so I was happy to pass him.

“You never know for sure but we always try. The team had faith from the beginning and I’m happy I can pay them back because this is their victory.”

