Dutch comeback king Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) added the cherry on the cake to his remarkable Vuelta by notching a third victory in Stage 16 on his 25th birthday. Dropped by the peloton on a climb inside the final 60km, and then distanced by his lead-out man Bert Van Lerberghe in the final few hundred metres, Jakobsen did it the hard way – but produced the goods when it mattered.

Powering from the wheel of Belgian youngster Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jakobsen held off a late surge by Italy’s Matteo Trentin – whose UAE team were responsible for distancing the green jersey when throwing down the hammer earlier in the day – Jakobsen took a comfortable win to complete his hat-trick ahead of four tough days in the mountains.

Meeus was second and Trentin third, with Australia’s Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) and Italy’s Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) completing the top five. Once again there was no strong finish from misfiring Frenchman Arnaud Demare despite a hefty presence from his depleted Groupama-FDJ team ahead of the finale, Demare fading to sixteenth place after being tailed off in a series of chicanes in the final kilometre.

Vuelta a España 'Everyone got it wrong!' - Blythe reacts to 'super messy' sprint as Jakobsen 'nails it' 21/08/2021 AT 20:46

“A birthday is always a good day but I’m over the moon with this win.” Jakobsen said. “I think what we saw today was the Wolfpack. I was dropped on a climb, the guys waited for me and brought me back. I won the race but it was all because of them. The only thing I can do is do a short, fast sprint, and they did everything else today. I’m never confident but I always try – because if you don’t try then you never win.”

Victory saw Jakobsen strengthen his grip on the green jersey on what will be the last opportunity in the race for the sprinters to shine. The Dutchman now leads nearest challenger Trentin by 127 points with five stages remaining – four in the mountains and the final day time trial in Santiago de Compostela.

Focus now shifts to the Asturias mountains with a tough stage to the mythical Covadonga lakes, with Norway’s Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) retaining a 54-second lead over Frenchman Guillaume Martin (Cofidis). Defending champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) is poised in third place at 1:36 ahead of Movistar duo Enric Mas and Miguel Angel Lopez.

More to follow.

- - -

Vuelta a España Stage 9 as it happened: Roglic consolidates red as Caruso claims solo win 21/08/2021 AT 18:45