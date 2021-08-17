Fabio Jakobsen secured one of the more memorable victories of this year’s Vuelta a Espana, with his Stage 4 triumph coming one year after a near-fatal crash.

Timing his sprint to perfection, the Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider took the win and the green jersey after coming around Arnaud Démare (Groupama FDJ) in the final 100 meters on the slight uphill finish.

The success seemed a world away from 12 months prior when a serious accident at the Tour of Poland left him with multiple injuries and in an induced coma.

However, the 24-year-old’s recovery has been nothing short of remarkable, culminating in this impressive stage victory at Molina de Aragón, and the panel on the Breakaway were in awe of Jakobsen’s resurgence.

“From where he was last year,” said Brian Smith. “He showed good form in Wallonie but you have to take into consideration the team totally believed in him.

“We had an interview with Wilfried Peeters (Deceuninck-Quick-Step Sporting Director) and he totally believed in him today.

“He picked the right wheel and the question was whether he was strong enough. We knew he was fast enough but was he strong enough?

“He was definitely strong enough and I just want to put it out there – he looks as though he could be the best sprinter in the world right now after this.”

For the Dutchman to reach such dizzying heights once more is incredible considering the crash in Poland left him with brain trauma, a fractured skull, broken nose, torn palate, the loss of 10 teeth, and the loss of parts of both upper and lower jaw.

Orla Chennaoui suggested his psychological recovery was just as important as the recovery to his body in order to get him competing at the highest level once more.

“It’s not just the physical recovery, which in itself is remarkable, but mentally to put himself in that position at the pointy end of a sprint is terrifying enough for most of us never mind when you’ve been through what he’s been through”

Magnus Backstedt concurred: “Especially from about 1500 metres into 200 metres, that’s usually where the crazy part is and where you have to take those risks and go through gaps that aren’t quite there.

“Having the mental stability and strength to not start hesitating… because the moment you start hesitating is the moment you put yourself in even more danger.

“The work they must have done on his mental strength and recovery as well, to look back on these things and put himself back in that situation and not expect it to happen again, it takes a very special character to do that.”

